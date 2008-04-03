NBC Readying XIII Mini-Series, Forgettable FPS To Remain Forgotten

Ubisoft's cel-shaded first person shooter XIII—based on the Belgian comic book series of the same name—didn't exactly blow back the gaming community's hair. Despite a fairly big marketing thrust from the French publisher and a four platform push on the PC, Gamecube, Xbox and PlayStation 2, it would appear we won't ever see a XIII II. Fans of the series will be thrilled to learn, however, that broadcaster NBC has picked up the property for a mini-series to air this winter.
XIII will feature the electric performance of white hot superstars Val Kilmer and Stephen Dorff, chronicling the adventures of a tattooed amnesiac in the wake of a presidential assassination. Its said to be both "adrenaline-charged" and "gripping", leaving audiences "gasping for more." I'm so excited to potentially asphyxiate while watching!
