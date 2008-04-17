NCSoft Introduces Fake Money For Fake Things

Anyone will tell you that paying for items that don't technically exist always feels better when done through a middle-currency - gPotatoes, linden, and now, NCcoin. NCsoft is getting into the fake money business with the new NCcoin program, that will allow players to purchase fake money using real money to purchase fake in-game items. $US 1 equals 100 NCcoin, which can then be spent in Exteel - where the program is debuting - and eventually many other existing and upcoming NCsoft titles.
NCsoft's goal is to bring more and more people into the online gaming market, and part of achieving that goal is to continue to diversify how customers can pay and play," said Chris Chung, NCsoft North America's president. "This system will offer our customers much greater flexibility and convenience in paying for content.
NCsoft plans on introducing items that can only be purchased with their fake money, along with items that can also be earned in game, so it isn't just about skill, but cash as well. Awesome. Hit the jump for the press release.
NCsoft rolls out NCcoin, a new micro-transaction system for online games- Austin, Texas - April 16, 2008
NCsoft® Corporation, the world's leading developer and publisher of online computer games, unveiled today the details of a new micro-transaction system called NCcoin™. This system will allow customers to use real-world money to purchase in-game items and upgrades.
NCcoin, debuting in the action-packed game Exteel™, was designed so that each dollar spent (US$1) equates to 100 NCcoin, which can be used to acquire in-game items and for upgrade purchases. NCcoin is part of NCsoft's continuing efforts to offer a variety of business models while giving customers easier access to NCsoft games.
"NCsoft's goal is to bring more and more people into the online gaming market, and part of achieving that goal is to continue to diversify how customers can pay and play," said Chris Chung, NCsoft North America's president. "This system will offer our customers much greater flexibility and convenience in paying for content. Micro-transactions are a growing part of the online gaming industry and NCcoin will allow us to support micro-transaction based games efficiently, allowing developers and players to quickly enjoy the benefits of those systems. We will soon be rolling out more contents that leverage the flexibility of NCcoin."
In addition to Exteel, NCcoin is expected to be incorporated globally into many of NCsoft's existing and upcoming games. NCcoin is currently available in 100, 500, 1000 and 2000 denominations for $1, $5, $10 and $20 amounts, respectively.
For more information about NCcoin go to: http://www.plaync.com/us/nccoin/.
I'm an AU player of Exteel (great game, btw) and can quite happily say that the NCcoin is a useful thing ;).
$20US cam out at $25AU when i bought some the other week, and i've still not spent all the coins. heck, just using it for paint or repair points freed up my ingame credits to be able to buy some credt only items i'd been Jonesing for, so that was uber.
bring on the Microtransactions ;)