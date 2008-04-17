NCSoft Introduces Fake Money For Fake Things

Anyone will tell you that paying for items that don't technically exist always feels better when done through a middle-currency - gPotatoes, linden, and now, NCcoin. NCsoft is getting into the fake money business with the new NCcoin program, that will allow players to purchase fake money using real money to purchase fake in-game items. $US 1 equals 100 NCcoin, which can then be spent in Exteel - where the program is debuting - and eventually many other existing and upcoming NCsoft titles.

NCsoft's goal is to bring more and more people into the online gaming market, and part of achieving that goal is to continue to diversify how customers can pay and play," said Chris Chung, NCsoft North America's president. "This system will offer our customers much greater flexibility and convenience in paying for content.

NCsoft plans on introducing items that can only be purchased with their fake money, along with items that can also be earned in game, so it isn't just about skill, but cash as well. Awesome. Hit the jump for the press release.