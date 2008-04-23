The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Need Cufflinks? Will Wii Remote Cufflinks Do?

Cufflinks aren't just for middle managers and the men to whom they suck up, you know. They're for gaming fashionista business types too! Or so we think based on the fact that Cufflinks.com is now shilling this Wii Remote and Nunchuk cufflink combo, a steal at $US150. They're sterling silver, perfect for the subtle embarrassment of your date at future formal events. For the wildly unfastened on the Sony side, you may be more interested in the DualShock-like offering.

Wiimote Cufflinks [Cufflinks.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles