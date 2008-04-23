Need Cufflinks? Will Wii Remote Cufflinks Do?

Cufflinks aren't just for middle managers and the men to whom they suck up, you know. They're for gaming fashionista business types too! Or so we think based on the fact that Cufflinks.com is now shilling this Wii Remote and Nunchuk cufflink combo, a steal at $US150. They're sterling silver, perfect for the subtle embarrassment of your date at future formal events. For the wildly unfastened on the Sony side, you may be more interested in the DualShock-like offering.

