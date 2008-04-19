NES Controller Car Engine Mod

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Now here's a car engine that is sure to provide hours of family fun entertainment! Kotakuite Zooie sends us this photo of a Toyota that reflects the owner's driving love of the original NES.

Big fan of this site. One of my employees brought us out to his car to show us what he created under the hood. I laughed so hard. He loves the original NES and wanted to make a tribute under his hood. Whatever excites him. I wanted to share this with everyone.

Well done, though why hide it under that unwiedy hood? Take that sucker off and share your love with the world! Hit the jump for a closer look, and a lesson why you really need to clean the bird poop off your windshield on a regular basis.

