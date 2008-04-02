The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NetDevil Half-heartedly Pokes At April Fool's

I'd like to say I saved the best April Fool's Day post for last, but then I'd just be fooling myself. The bad news is, all Jumpgate Evolution and LEGO Universe developers NetDevil managed to pull together for this festive day was a logo swap accompanied by a brief announcement.

Today, NetDevil announces a new name change to NetAngel. This new company name establishes a clearer link to our commitment to make immersive and socially responsible massively multiplayer online games. This change takes effect on April 1st, 2008.

Bleh. The good news? All the time they didn't spend going the extra April Fool's Day mile is time spent honing LEGO Universe into the best LEGO MMO it can possibly be. Always look on the bright side, that's what I say.

NetDevilAngel Home Page [Official Site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles