The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Baja Trailer: Try to Control Yourself

I would have thought that Desert Bus would forever remove both "real-time" and "desert terrain" from the marketing lexicon of any playable video game. As the brand new trailer above shows, THQ/2XL Games' Baja is eminently playable. Suddenly 240-minute endurance races don't seem so bad. I might need a USB glucose drip IV when this comes out in August.
Rough Riding: Hands On with Baja [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • Ian Guest

    Please tell me your joking... this game looks terrible, any games that uses real footage is sure to be a shocker.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles