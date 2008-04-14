New Baja Trailer: Try to Control Yourself

I would have thought that Desert Bus would forever remove both "real-time" and "desert terrain" from the marketing lexicon of any playable video game. As the brand new trailer above shows, THQ/2XL Games' Baja is eminently playable. Suddenly 240-minute endurance races don't seem so bad. I might need a USB glucose drip IV when this comes out in August.

