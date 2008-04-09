The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Blu-Ray Player Lets You Record TV On Your PSP

Still waiting on that promised ability to transfer Blu-Ray's from a PS3 to a PSP. In the meantime, I'm going to point out something you're never going to buy, and a situation you'll most likely never find yourself in, but is interesting nonetheless. At least on a trivial level. Above is Sony's BDZ-A70 Blu-Ray recorder, which lets you watch TV, then record that TV onto a Blu-Ray disc. And also a PSP.I know, you can do that already in a less-than-legal sense, but having it officially embraced by Sony like this suggests the little handheld will find itself integrated more and more into Sony's non-gaming lineup as it spreads its multimedia wings.
Sony's New Blu-ray Recorder Moves TV (not BD) Vid to PSP [Giz]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    so its fine to copy tv shows but not movies, lucky thing sony is not in the tv business.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles