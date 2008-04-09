New Blu-Ray Player Lets You Record TV On Your PSP

Still waiting on that promised ability to transfer Blu-Ray's from a PS3 to a PSP. In the meantime, I'm going to point out something you're never going to buy, and a situation you'll most likely never find yourself in, but is interesting nonetheless. At least on a trivial level. Above is Sony's BDZ-A70 Blu-Ray recorder, which lets you watch TV, then record that TV onto a Blu-Ray disc. And also a PSP. I know, you can do that already in a less-than-legal sense, but having it officially embraced by Sony like this suggests the little handheld will find itself integrated more and more into Sony's non-gaming lineup as it spreads its multimedia wings.

