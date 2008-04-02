New Cake Screens Leaked

Courtesy of an anonymous tipster, here's the first shots of a new cake in development. Yes, it's early days, and yes, I'm sure they'll add a bit more polish when it's done, but in 2008, I expect cake bakers to be bringing the next-gen shit, not this tired old spoons and frosting crap. Though, to be fair, I guess the multilayer shots look more promising, as it's been too long since we got our mouths on a good, old-fashioned lemon layer cake.