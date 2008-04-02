Courtesy of an anonymous tipster, here's the first shots of a new cake in development. Yes, it's early days, and yes, I'm sure they'll add a bit more polish when it's done, but in 2008, I expect cake bakers to be bringing the next-gen shit, not this tired old spoons and frosting crap. Though, to be fair, I guess the multilayer shots look more promising, as it's been too long since we got our mouths on a good, old-fashioned lemon layer cake.
New Cake Screens Leaked
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink