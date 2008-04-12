New DS Coming To E3 2008?

According to Bloomberg Japan, Enterbrain (Famitsu's parent company) honcho Hirokazu Hamamura has said that Nintendo might unveil a new DS model at E3 2008. While Ash is asleep and our Google Translate only takes us so far, there doesn't appear to be any other information of note other than Nintendo declining to comment on the rumour.

Since it took about two years for the DS to become the DS Lite, the timeline for the DS Lite to become the DS Liter seems right on track. What would you like to see in the updated handheld if Hamamura's prediction comes to fruition?



Nintendo DS possibility of a new version [Bloomberg via NeoGAF]