New Fallout 3 Screens

Sounds like 360 Magazine had quite a spread on Fallout 3 for this last issue, with nine pages dedicated to the upcoming Bethesda game. Fallout 3, A Post Nuclear Blog, has a run down of the magazine article as well as a number of scans from it showing off some new screens and art for the game. This is one of the few games that really blew me away at last E3, I can't wait to see how it's shaping up this year.

Fallout 3: The New Pictures At PcGames.de [Fallout 3]