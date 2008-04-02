New GTAIV TV Spot Increases Excitement Levels



This new GameStop trailer for GTAIV is...well, it looks pretty amazing. I've no idea who Jeremy St. Ives is, but the tour he takes us on of Liberty City - and how alive it looks - is (for me at least) more informative and entertaining than almost every previous clip put together. Especially the glimpse at the game's "drunk as a maggot" mode. And the fact it's a lot less choreographed and a lot more "this is what the actual game will look like".

[thanks Ryan!]