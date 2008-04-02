This new GameStop trailer for GTAIV is...well, it looks pretty amazing. I've no idea who Jeremy St. Ives is, but the tour he takes us on of Liberty City - and how alive it looks - is (for me at least) more informative and entertaining than almost every previous clip put together. Especially the glimpse at the game's "drunk as a maggot" mode. And the fact it's a lot less choreographed and a lot more "this is what the actual game will look like".
[thanks Ryan!]
New GTAIV TV Spot Increases Excitement Levels
