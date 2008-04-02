The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New GTAIV TV Spot Increases Excitement Levels


This new GameStop trailer for GTAIV is...well, it looks pretty amazing. I've no idea who Jeremy St. Ives is, but the tour he takes us on of Liberty City - and how alive it looks - is (for me at least) more informative and entertaining than almost every previous clip put together. Especially the glimpse at the game's "drunk as a maggot" mode. And the fact it's a lot less choreographed and a lot more "this is what the actual game will look like".
[thanks Ryan!]

