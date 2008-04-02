New Halo Movie Script About A Kid Named John

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hollywood writer Stuart Beattie, of GI Joe and Gears of War, is a huge Halo nerd. And like many Halo nerds sheds the odd tear at the sorry state the series' film adaptation hopes have found themselves in of late. His solution? Write another script, one that can get made on the cheap, then throw in a couple of extra plot outlines to round it all off and make it a trilogy. Beattie's take is based loosely on the novel Fall of Reach, and is about a six year-old kid, named John, who's kidnapped by the USC "then brutally trained to become an elite Spartan warrior known as Master Chief 117". The movie then deals with humanity's first contact with the Covenant, and the...well, fall of Reach. Subsequent sequels would then focus on the stories of Halo 1 and Halo 3. And before you ask, we're assured this isn't an April Fool's joke, for what that's worth.
