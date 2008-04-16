The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New LittleBigPlanet Play Create Share Trailer

Play Create Share...where have we heard that before? Oh! Plagachef!

Enjoy this new clip touting LittleBigPlanet's Play Create Share feature set, allowing users to make their own levels and pass them around the community. Needless to say, our hopes are getting absurdly high for this little PSN title. We can't wait for other, more talented people to create and share so we can play unlimited free levels.

LittleBigPlanet Play Create Share Trailer [GamersHell]Thanks johnnylineup!

  • PastaBoy Guest

    This game is gonna be GOOD. Just hope it doesn't get delayed again.

