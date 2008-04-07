New Lost Odyssey DLC On April 10

So...Thursday, then. Oh, and sadly only in Japan, at least for now. For 400 points, on offer is a single (very familiar-looking) dungeon, which promises a single rare item and a single boss encounter, though you'd expect a fair bit of random-bad-guy-pop-ups to hassle you during your exploration as well. One more thing: the Famitsu report's a little unclear on where you need to be in the game to access this stuff, so keep that in mind if you're going to try and get around the region locks on XBL and pick this up.

『ロストオデッセイ』ダウンロードコンテンツ第3弾が2008年4月10日から配信[Famitsu]