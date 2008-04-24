As the title says. It's a (mostly) new Metal Gear Solid 4 trailer. Lots of new footage of Metal Gears and lady-robots with tentacles, lots of footage of men being whacked over the noggin with guns, only some footage of monkeys wearing pants. I must say, while the graveyard scenes were brief, it's awful nice seeing green grass and flowers in a MGS4 trailer. That desert town was getting boring.

[Thanks everyone!]