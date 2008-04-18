New Pokemon Game Hinted At

Guessing game time. The latest issue of monthly manga CoroCoro Comic has a teaser that runs a Pokémon timeline that hints at a new game going on sale this year. CoroCoro states there will be more info in the text issue. The chart lists each pair of Pokémon titles followed by the "remake." So, logic tells us it'll probably be a follow up to Diamond/Pearl Want to know went it'll go on sale? My guess is this summer in Japan, because they'll need a game to tie to the annual Pokémon anime. Kids on summer vacation need to stuff to watch and play!

Third Diamond/Pearl Game [Midnight Gaming via NeoGAF via DS Fanboy]