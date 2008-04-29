New Prince of Persia Coming This Year

Given the teaser last week this shouldn't come as the biggest surprise, but Ubisoft has just announced that a new Prince of Persia title will be coming out in 2008 to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. In development by the Montreal studio (the guys who always make the Prince of Persia games), the title will feature a new illustrative art style (which sounds gorgeous...even without any screens). In addition, Ubisoft has confirmed a separate Prince of Persia title in development for the DS. We wish that we had more details for you, but we're fairly confident in promising our readership a new pair of balloon pants and lots of sand.

SAN FRANCISCO -April 28, 2008 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced that a new Prince of Persia is scheduled to release Holiday 2008 for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and PC. This new Prince of Persia marks the debut of the critically acclaimed franchise on next-generation consoles. Developed by Ubisoft's award winning Montreal studio that brought you Assassin's Creed(TM) and the same all-star team that created the previously acclaimed Prince of Persia® Sands of Time trilogy, Prince of Persia is opening a new chapter in the Prince of Persia universe, featuring a new breed of gameplay. The game is poised to rejuvenate the action-adventure genre in addition to introducing a brand-new illustrative art style. Ubisoft will also release a Prince of Persia game specifically designed for the Nintendo DS(TM) system, featuring an entirely new storyline and new characters. More details to be unveiled in the future.