New Square Enix Mobile Game, Role Playing Involved

Sit down folks, Square Enix has announced a new mobile cell phone game called ELLARK. It's a "free online RPG" and is launching in Japan this June on all three major Japanese carriers. Not many details, but we're betting nice hairdos are involved.
[ELLARK [Official Site via Forever Fantasy via Akayuki]

