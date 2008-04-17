New Square Enix Mobile Game, Role Playing Involved

Sit down folks, Square Enix has announced a new mobile cell phone game called ELLARK. It's a "free online RPG" and is launching in Japan this June on all three major Japanese carriers. Not many details, but we're betting nice hairdos are involved.
[ELLARK [Official Site via Forever Fantasy via Akayuki]
Sit down folks, Square Enix has announced a new mobile cell phone game called ELLARK. It's a "free online RPG" and is launching in Japan this June on all three major Japanese carriers. Not many details, but we're betting nice hairdos are involved.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink