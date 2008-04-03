New The King of Fighters XII Screens

The King of Fighters XII is pretty. Really pretty. But, it's 2D pretty, which is lost on a lot of the grainy screenies we've posted of the game. These screens from Japanese arcade mag Arcadia are only slightly better. But! They do show images of the French stage filled with fat ladies. KOFXII oozes everything that made SNK famous for its fighters in the first place. A return to form.

