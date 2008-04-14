New Weekly Game Design Challenges

For those of you who like game design challenges, GameCareerGuide has started a weekly design challenge:

Starting this week, we'll be running a weekly Design Challenge. The Design Challenge is an exercise in becoming a game developer, asking you to look at games in a new way — from the perspective of a game creator, producer, marketer, businessperson, and so forth. Each Wednesday I'll propose a design question. You'll have one week to answer it (see below for how to submit your answers). The following week, the best answers and the names of those who submitted them will be posted along with some commentary.

This week, the challenge is to create a new MMORPG class that's new, functional, and aesthetically interesting. Clearly, you don't win anything tangible, but for the aspiring designers (or simply the curious who would like to flex some intellectual muscle), the chance just to play with potential ideas and get feedback may be a valuable one.

