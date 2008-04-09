New York Comic Con Gets Raiden Exclusive

If you're making the journey to the New York Comic Con, which runs April 18 to 20 at the Jacob Javits Centre in New York City, you may want to bring a bit more walkin' around money, especially if you're into Metal Gear. The Con will feature a massive number of exclusives, from bobble-headed Obi-Wan Kenobi to a Kingdom Hearts Trading Card Game Daisy Duck promo card(!), but it's the 20th Anniversary Metal GearRaiden exclusive that may find a way into your display case.

The Medicom-created action figure is of the dreaded "stealth camo" variety and limited to 1400 pieces. Can't imagine it will be too hard to get your hands on one if you don't go to the show, as I have quite a few... wait, that may be too embarrassing to print. Let's just say some people who didn't go to Comic Cons past found a way to get glow in the dark EVA figures.

Show Exclusives [NY Comic Con via MTV Multiplayer]