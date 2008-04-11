New/More Screens Of The New PlayStation Store

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Courtesy of SCE Japan, here's a few more shots of what the new PlayStation Store will look like when it goes live next Tuesday (April 15). Well, what it'll look like for Japan. The rest of you/us, go right ahead and in your mind's eye substitute those indecipherable lines into something like "Latest Demos", it'll be a little more helpful.

