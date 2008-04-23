NFL Head Coach 09 NOT Only Available In Madden 09 Collectors Edition

Excellent news, American football strategists and virtual Monday morning coaches! EA has decided not to limit the availability of this year's NFL Head Coach release to a the Madden NFL 09 Collectors Edition. The NFL coaching sim will see a standalone release for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this fall, landing at $US49.99.
The bad news? It's shipping about a month after the packed-in version.
In virtual draft news, EA says that NFL Head Coach 09 has picked Jake Long as the number on draft pick courtesy of a simulation that... zzzzzz...
