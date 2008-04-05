Who could possibly fill the leather bustier opening left by the absence of Rachel in Ninja Gaiden II? Sonia, apparently, who will be performing the role of obscenely anatomically gifted ally to Ryu Hayabusa in the Xbox 360 sequel. Yeah, huge cans. Who could've possibly seen this coming? According to the above trailer, toe-headed Sonia works for the Central Intelligence Agency, which is obvious by her CIA standard issue fuck me boots. Maybe she works in the agency's demon-killing ninja affairs department—I really don't know, but she's sure to help in fiend-slaying while all sorts of flesh flops back and forth to the delight of the undersexed.
Ninja Gaiden II's DDD-Cups Runneth Over
