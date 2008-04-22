Ninja Theory Working on Multi-Plat Game, Life's Not Brutal

Being an independent developer is brutal. Just ask independent developer and Heavenly Sword dev Ninja Theory, and it'll tell you that being an independent developer is brutal. Says co-founder and chief developer Nina Kristensen.

It's a brutal environment out there for an independent, particularly considering the size of the games that we're developing... But we've now signed up the new game and the future looks pretty rosy for us... our new game is going to be PS3 and Xbox 360.

Lesson learned: Being an independent developer is brutal for every independent developer except for Ninja Theory.

