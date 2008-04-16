Nintendo "Clearly Denies" New DS Rumour

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Since Nintendo absolutely loves releasing an endless stream of its hardware, Enterbrain (Famitsu's parent company) honcho Hirokazu Hamamura hinting that this year's E3 will bring a new DS seems, well, believable. Nintendo says that it's just not so! According to a Nintendo Co., Ltd. mouthpiece:

We cannot comment on the specifics of what will be announced at E3, but at the very least there won't be anything like what Mr. Hamamura suggested, so would like to clearly deny this. We're having a hard time understanding what kind of evidence [Mr. Hamamura]had for saying this.

Hey, this is just like when Nintendo denied the DS Lite and then announced the DS Lite! Lying is bad, kids. No matter what Nintendo does, always tell the truth.
Nintendo Denies [IGN via Go Nintendo]

Comments

  • taco Guest

    Maybe it'll be impossibly thin like the Macbook Air (but not crap)

    But to do that they need to dump the GBA slot, which a few games require....

    Maybe if they dump the GBA slot they can build in the Opera Web Browser with onboard writable flash memory which can then also be used to download and store VC NES/SNES/MD games from your Wii

    It'll never happen.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    I just went to the japanese nintendo.com:
    www.nintendo.co.jp
    and saw a new DS thing that has to do with Wi-Fi
    It looks like an ipod shaped thing with a stand!!!

    0

