Nintendo "Clearly Denies" New DS Rumour

Since Nintendo absolutely loves releasing an endless stream of its hardware, Enterbrain (Famitsu's parent company) honcho Hirokazu Hamamura hinting that this year's E3 will bring a new DS seems, well, believable. Nintendo says that it's just not so! According to a Nintendo Co., Ltd. mouthpiece:

We cannot comment on the specifics of what will be announced at E3, but at the very least there won't be anything like what Mr. Hamamura suggested, so would like to clearly deny this. We're having a hard time understanding what kind of evidence [Mr. Hamamura]had for saying this.

Hey, this is just like when Nintendo denied the DS Lite and then announced the DS Lite! Lying is bad, kids. No matter what Nintendo does, always tell the truth.

