Nintendo Helps Combat Pokémon Pirates

Pokémon card pirates beware! Pokémon USA and Nintendo of America have teamed up to hunt you down like the dogs you are. They've recently revealed the results of anti Pokémon-piracy raids in New York, which resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of thousands of dollars in merchandise, and that's just a drop in the bucket. A raid in China earlier this month uncovered 1.2 million counterfeit cards, and the 16-month worldwide tally is over 47 million. Damn.
"Pokémon wants to send a message to importers and producers that we will not stand for the distribution of fraudulent Pokémon product," says Pokémon spokesperson, J.C. Smith. "Pokémon is committed to ensuring our fans receive the quality product they've come to expect."
The only thing more pathetic than selling fake Pokémon cards? Buying fake Pokémon cards. Haven't you already sunken low enough?
POKÉMON AND NINTENDO TEAM UP TO COMBAT TRADING CARD PIRACY
More than 47 million counterfeit products seized worldwide in past 16 months
BELLEVUE, Wash.—April 7, 2008 - Pokémon USA, Inc., a worldwide leader in trading card games, today announced the results of recent anti-piracy actions taken in cooperation with Nintendo of America Inc. to combat the production and distribution of counterfeit Pokémon® Trading Card Game products.
On March 26, law enforcement officials in New York raided seven stores known to be selling fraudulent Pokémon Trading Card Game merchandise. Thousands of products were seized and several arrests were made. In early April, one action at a production facility in China secured nearly 1.2 million counterfeit cards and investigations continue.
During the past 16 months, more than 47 million counterfeit products have been seized at production facilities in Thailand, Singapore, Poland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Australia, and China. One seizure in China in 2007 netted more than 26 million illegally produced cards. Nintendo and Pokémon will continue to target the retailers and manufacturers trafficking in counterfeit Pokémon product.
I wonder if these pirates are anti pokemon that are trying to get it off the air. I'm also wonder if pokemon can be used by gangsters to convince younger childeren who are easily conviced by such simpile things for their own profit. A scary thought which could have mass affect. However chances of that happening are minor and its unlikely to happen. Just thought I should post it.