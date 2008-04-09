Nintendo Helps Combat Pokémon Pirates

Pokémon card pirates beware! Pokémon USA and Nintendo of America have teamed up to hunt you down like the dogs you are. They've recently revealed the results of anti Pokémon-piracy raids in New York, which resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of thousands of dollars in merchandise, and that's just a drop in the bucket. A raid in China earlier this month uncovered 1.2 million counterfeit cards, and the 16-month worldwide tally is over 47 million. Damn.

"Pokémon wants to send a message to importers and producers that we will not stand for the distribution of fraudulent Pokémon product," says Pokémon spokesperson, J.C. Smith. "Pokémon is committed to ensuring our fans receive the quality product they've come to expect."

The only thing more pathetic than selling fake Pokémon cards? Buying fake Pokémon cards. Haven't you already sunken low enough?