Nintendo Responds To March NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

March was a big month for Nintendo. Then again, every month is a big month for Nintendo. Not only did they once again take the #1 & 2 spot on the hardware charts, but they also had the top-selling game for the month in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. As you'd expect, the constant winning has dulled their celebratory urges, with this month's victory speech sounding a little familiar.

Last month, Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing, was all about "momentum". This month? She's all about "momentum", saying "Nintendo systems represented 58 percent of all video game hardware sold in March in the United States. We expect our momentum to continue with big upcoming game launches like PokÃ©mon Mystery Dungeon, Mario Kart Wii and Wii Fi".

