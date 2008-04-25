Nintendo Talks Profits, Sales, And Increased Wii Shipments

Looks like Ashcraft's information was right on the money! Along with the news that profits and sales skyrocketed during fiscal year 2008, Nintendo forecasts that shipments of the Nintendo Wii will increase to 25 million over the course of the next year, more or less in line with the 2.4 million a month estimate. The Wii enjoyed massive sales this year, with Nintendo shipping 18.6 million units for the 12 month period ending March 31st, bringing the worldwide total to 24.45 million units. Generally I would scoff at the whole shipped versus sold thing, but the last time I saw a Wii on store shelves was...actually I don;t think I've ever seen a Wii on store shelves. The console's tiny folding friend is doing great as well, with 30.31 million DS systems shipped over the course of the year for a total of 70.6 million - and they're expecting to ship 28 million more this year. The company enjoyed sales of 1.67 trillion yen, a leap of 73 percent over the previous year, with operating profits up 115.6 percent to 487 billion yen. Hit the jump for the annual Nintendo numbers festival!

NINTENDO NEWS: NINTENDO ANNOUNCES RECORD SALES AND PROFITS, INCREASED SHIPMENTS FOR WII CONSOLE

April 24, 2008

Nintendo Co., Ltd., has announced record revenues and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2008. Nintendo posted sales of more than 1.67 trillion yen, an increase of 73 percent over the prior year. Nintendo also reported FY08 operating profits of more than 487 billion yen, a year-over-year increase of 115.6 percent.

The company also increased projected shipments of the popular Wii™ home video game console for the current fiscal year. During the 12 months ending March 31, 2008, Nintendo shipped 18.61 million Wii console to its distributors and retail customers globally, bringing the worldwide total to 24.45 million since its debut in November 2006. For the fiscal year that began April 1, 2008, Nintendo forecasts global Wii console shipments increasing to 25 million.

Nintendo also forecasts shipment of 177 million Wii software units for FY09, while the FY08 shipment was 119.6 million units. Through March 31, 2008, Wii enjoys a life-to-date tie ratio of 6.07 games per system worldwide.

During the 12 months ending March 31, 2008, Nintendo shipped 30.31 million Nintendo DS™ systems worldwide, bringing the total worldwide shipment to 70.6 million. By March 31, 2009, Nintendo forecasts shipments of an additional 28 million Nintendo DS systems. Nintendo also forecasts shipment of 187 million Nintendo DS software units for FY09, while the actual FY08 software shipment was 185.62 million. Through March 31, 2008, Nintendo DS enjoys a life-to-date tie ratio of 5.24 games per system worldwide.

The company announced a full-year dividend for Nintendo shareholders of 1,260 yen per share (including the interim dividend of 140 yen already paid), 570 yen higher than the annual dividend of 690 yen paid one year ago.

All FY09 financial projections are based on an anticipated ratio of 100 yen to the U.S. dollar, and 155 yen to the euro.

