Nintendo's Official Mario Kart US Launch Event

Oh yeah, there's another game launching at the end of this month! Sure, GTA IV overwhelming, but we're just as excited for the imminent release of Mario Kart Wii the Sunday after next, and so is Nintendo. They're getting ready to party on the afternoon of the 26th at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza. Fans will be able to get their hands on the game early, compete in competitions for fabulous prizes, and participate in giveaways and premiums, such as personalised Mario Kart driver's licenses. I want one! Unfortunately I will be fast asleep in Atlanta when all of this is going on, but I'm not above paying off someone who looks exactly like me to stand in line. Festivities run from 2PM to 6PM, with the game going on sale the following day. No midnight release? Teases. Still, you'll have plenty of time to make it to somewhere that is once the event ends. Happy Karting!