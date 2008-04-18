Oh yeah, there's another game launching at the end of this month! Sure, GTA IV overwhelming, but we're just as excited for the imminent release of Mario Kart Wii the Sunday after next, and so is Nintendo. They're getting ready to party on the afternoon of the 26th at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza. Fans will be able to get their hands on the game early, compete in competitions for fabulous prizes, and participate in giveaways and premiums, such as personalised Mario Kart driver's licenses. I want one! Unfortunately I will be fast asleep in Atlanta when all of this is going on, but I'm not above paying off someone who looks exactly like me to stand in line. Festivities run from 2PM to 6PM, with the game going on sale the following day. No midnight release? Teases. Still, you'll have plenty of time to make it to somewhere that is once the event ends. Happy Karting!
Nintendo's Official Mario Kart US Launch Event
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink