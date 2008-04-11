The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No Bringing Down Of The Sky For PC Mass Effect

The PC version of Mass Effect gets shinier graphics, better load times, less pop-up and a fancy new HUD. It's got the 360 one beat, hands down. Oh, except for "Bring Down The Sky". That won't be shipping with the PC version. Before you stab madly at the "publish comment" button, though, bear in mind that BioWare's Matt Atwood says in the interview with IGN that an announcement regarding additional PC content - ie something like Bring Down The Sky, but free - will be made "soon".
Mass Effect PC: What to Expect [IGN]

