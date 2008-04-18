No Gaming BAFTAs For 2008, Life Goes On

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced that there won't be a 2008 BAFTA awards night for games. Apparently the organisers have woken up to the fact that holding the awards in October excludes most of the Christmas lineup, which makes the whole thing a little pointless. Or at least, more pointless than the awards already were. Who can forget Wii Sports taking home the Strategy and Simulation award from last year? Well, most of you, actually. And I can't really blame you. The awards will instead be held in March 2009, by which time they've hopefully got their act together..

