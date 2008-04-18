The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Gaming BAFTAs For 2008, Life Goes On

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced that there won't be a 2008 BAFTA awards night for games. Apparently the organisers have woken up to the fact that holding the awards in October excludes most of the Christmas lineup, which makes the whole thing a little pointless. Or at least, more pointless than the awards already were. Who can forget Wii Sports taking home the Strategy and Simulation award from last year? Well, most of you, actually. And I can't really blame you. The awards will instead be held in March 2009, by which time they've hopefully got their act together..
No BAFTA Games Awards for 2008 [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles