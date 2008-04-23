No Way Should Pokemon Be This Cute. Like, Ever.

Too cute. Must. Be. Stopped. Here's a fan created reworking on the Clannad anime. Originally a PC point and click visual novel, the smash hit Clannad has been spun off into anime and manga. Above, the ending of the Clannad has been given an unbelievably cute reworking. That, like we said, must be stopped. For those who have never seen the original saccharine-heavy ending theme, hit the jump. It's subtitled, too. Let the singalong commence!
Dango Pokemon [Danny Choo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink