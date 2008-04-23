No Way Should Pokemon Be This Cute. Like, Ever.

Too cute. Must. Be. Stopped. Here's a fan created reworking on the Clannad anime. Originally a PC point and click visual novel, the smash hit Clannad has been spun off into anime and manga. Above, the ending of the Clannad has been given an unbelievably cute reworking. That, like we said, must be stopped. For those who have never seen the original saccharine-heavy ending theme, hit the jump. It's subtitled, too. Let the singalong commence!



