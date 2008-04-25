Not Planning DS or Wii Price Cuts This Year

Hoping for cheaper DSs and Wiis? Hope some more, and then after that, hope some more. Ain't gonna happen says Nintendo. While Nintendo's competitors have slashed prices, Nintendo is being conservative. Nintendo doesn't need to cut no stinking prices! Says company president Satoru Iwata:

Our earnings projection for the year is not based on hardware price cuts, and I don't think we are going to need them.

Yesterday, Nintendo said its operating profit more than doubled last year. And yet, the company isn't passing that along to future consumers. Why? Nintendo is a business. Nintendo is not your buddy, Mr. Consumer. (That is, unless you own Nintendo stock, then you're BFF.)

No Plan To Cut [Reuters]