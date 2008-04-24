NPD's PC Sales Charts Apr 6-12

Please don't comment below saying "OMG no digital downloads list = fail" or something. You'll look like an idiot. We know these charts aren't the truest indication of what PC gamers actually paid money for a couple weeks back. But they're all we've got. And hey, you might even enjoy these ones, since for once they're dominated by real, proper PC games!

1) Assassin's Creed

2) WoW Battle Chest

3) Sins of a Solar Empire

4) Call of Duty 4

5) Sims 2 FreeTime

6) WoW

7) Sims 2

8) C&C 3: Kane's Wrath

9) WoW: Burning Crusade

10) Portal

See, Portal's in there, you happy now?

