NPD's PC Sales Charts Apr 6-12

Please don't comment below saying "OMG no digital downloads list = fail" or something. You'll look like an idiot. We know these charts aren't the truest indication of what PC gamers actually paid money for a couple weeks back. But they're all we've got. And hey, you might even enjoy these ones, since for once they're dominated by real, proper PC games!
1) Assassin's Creed
2) WoW Battle Chest
3) Sins of a Solar Empire
4) Call of Duty 4
5) Sims 2 FreeTime
6) WoW
7) Sims 2
8) C&C 3: Kane's Wrath
9) WoW: Burning Crusade
10) Portal
See, Portal's in there, you happy now?
[via Voodoo Extreme]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink