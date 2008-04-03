Nyko Zero PlayStation 3 Controller Glows Goodness

Are you dreading spending $US 55 on a new DualShock 3? Then how about spending $US 60 on a generic? This Zero controller by Nyko promises all the wireless rumble/tilt of the DualShock 3. But why would you spend more than on official Sony gear? It features aluminium panels, backlit LED buttons, comfortable controls and a removable NiMH batter pack good for 25 hours of play. The catch? Word is that the wireless technology isn't Bluetooth, but standard 2.4GHz (requiring an adaptor, we're guessing). Still, if this had an offset analogue stick ala Xbox 360, I would consider the purchase.

