Objection! THIS is the Greatest Cake Ever

Born of marzipan and frosting, this Phoenix Wright cake shows how game cakes don't have to be all about complex desert layers. Sometimes a baker can deliver without a lot of cake fanfare. Notice the smooth white backdrop supporting those stunning high-res figures. It's all about the character development people. All about the characters.
[Thanks Joe]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink