Officially Unofficial American & European MGS4 Box Art

While still officially unofficial, the Metal Gear Solid 4 box art that showed up over the weekend looks mighty official, especially since the US one's up on mega-retailer Amazon. What do I think? The American one (left) is a little too wrinkly, while the European one's (right) a nice variation on the already-seen Japanese art. Ask yourselves "what do I think?" while clicking through for bigger versions.

US Version

European Version