Officially Unofficial American & European MGS4 Box Art

While still officially unofficial, the Metal Gear Solid 4 box art that showed up over the weekend looks mighty official, especially since the US one's up on mega-retailer Amazon. What do I think? The American one (left) is a little too wrinkly, while the European one's (right) a nice variation on the already-seen Japanese art. Ask yourselves "what do I think?" while clicking through for bigger versions.

US Version

European Version

  • essention Guest

    Should be the concept art one. Its good and its like all the previous Metal Gear covers.

    0
  • T!M Guest

    Personally, I like the original Japanese box art. These two are kind of ugly.

    0

