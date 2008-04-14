Oh, That MGS4 Headset Is Real

Not real. Pffft. What the hell do I know. Turns out that Bluetooth MGS4 headset is real, as over the weekend we learned that the product is not only already appearing in the catalogue of peripheral manufacturer PDP, but has also begun turning up in retail databases across Europe and the US. You can see above part of the entry in PDP's latest retailer catalogue (full-page version after the click), which not only confirms the headset's existence, but its feature set as well. For $US 60, you'll be getting up to 8 hours talk time, a 30ft range, an auto-shut-off function to save battery life and a snazzy little carry case. The headset will be released on June 12, same day as the game itself.

