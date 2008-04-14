The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oh, That MGS4 Headset Is Real

Not real. Pffft. What the hell do I know. Turns out that Bluetooth MGS4 headset is real, as over the weekend we learned that the product is not only already appearing in the catalogue of peripheral manufacturer PDP, but has also begun turning up in retail databases across Europe and the US. You can see above part of the entry in PDP's latest retailer catalogue (full-page version after the click), which not only confirms the headset's existence, but its feature set as well. For $US 60, you'll be getting up to 8 hours talk time, a 30ft range, an auto-shut-off function to save battery life and a snazzy little carry case. The headset will be released on June 12, same day as the game itself.

[Thanks Luca & Tyler!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles