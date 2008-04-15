The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Okami Thank You Cards That GROW

Pre-ordered Okami Wii? You're in luck. Capcom is sending out handmade thank you cards with exclusive Okami stamps and made from recycled fibres and embedded with seeds to those who pre-ordered the game via the Capcom Store. You can plant these thank you cards and sage plants will grow! This is the thank you card that keeps on giving. Or growing, rather.
Thanks for the love [Capcom Blog]

