On Bill Murray, And Ghostbusters Dialogue

Best part of the new Ghostbusters game has got to be the fact the title will feature the voices of the movie cast. But...are they actually going to record new dialogue? Or is the game just going to use canned soundbytes from the two movies? Good news, kids: it's the former. Bill Murray's due to hit the studio next week to record all-new lines for the game. It's a mystery as to how the game's producer, Joel Mechner, managed to first find then get the reclusive Murray to sit down to work on a videogame, but who cares. He did, we all win. Let's now hope Ernie Hudson's an easier man to track down.
