One Kotaku Editor's Introduction to Gaming

While going through a stack of family photos last night, I hit upon one of what must have been my first encounter with video games - Chuncheon, South Korea in 1983, at the age of six or seven months.

Unlike Mini Bash or Tristan, I didn't have particularly cool or hip parents, thus my video game education was more or less self-directed. My mum still doesn't really get the whole gaming thing, but thinks it's pretty cool I write for a big gaming blog. So, Kotakuites, what was your introduction to gaming? Were you lucky enough to have parents who encouraged it? If you've got kids, do you game with them? When and how did you introduce them to gaming?