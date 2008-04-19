Onechanbara Movie Hits Next Week

Ah, Onechanbara. Cowgirl, female flesh, zombies. It's like lightning in a bottle. As you may or may not know, the hack n' slash series is being made into a live-action movie, of which this is the final theatrical poster. The film's due to open in theatres across Japan next week (April 26), and should go down a treat with fans of the games. For everyone else, this poster does a pretty good job of setting the scene.
『お姉チャンバラ THE MOVIE』先行試写会が開催 主要キャストが舞台挨拶[Famitsu]
