Only North America Gets Ubisoft Games On Steam

Yes, technically Ubisoft are now offering games on Steam, but there's a catch: they're only available to customers in North America. Why are gamers everywhere else being given the shaft? Valve's Doug Lombardi can only shrug, point at Ubisoft and say:

It's their call. We offer worldwide coverage, and we're happy to offer the products to as many customers as the publisher/developer desires.

Ubisoft, do you not desire us non-Americans to enjoy your games? Our money's good, you know. Better than the American dollar peso, at any rate.
Ubisoft Hates The World (Apart From One Bit) [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

