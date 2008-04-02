Only North America Gets Ubisoft Games On Steam

Yes, technically Ubisoft are now offering games on Steam, but there's a catch: they're only available to customers in North America. Why are gamers everywhere else being given the shaft? Valve's Doug Lombardi can only shrug, point at Ubisoft and say:
It's their call. We offer worldwide coverage, and we're happy to offer the products to as many customers as the publisher/developer desires.
Ubisoft, do you not desire us non-Americans to enjoy your games? Our money's good, you know. Better than the American
dollar peso, at any rate.
Ubisoft Hates The World (Apart From One Bit) [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink