Other Ocean Working on iPhone Monkey Ball Demo

I was pretty wowed by the Apple presentation of Super Monkey Ball on the iPhone last month. The use of the tilt controls for this game in particular seem really intuitive. So any news about it, and games like iPhone Spore, make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Today Other Ocean announced that they are working with Sega to develop a demo version of the iPhone game.

"We were tremendously honored to be asked to work on the demo version of Super Monkey Ball and also to participate in the actual unveiling," said Ayre. "Apple's SDK is extremely developer-friendly and the iPhone, with its accelerometer, is the perfect platform for Super Monkey Ball," explained Gordon Wood, Other Ocean's Technical Director and Senior Programmer. "The iPhone is going to be a major player in the handheld gaming market, and we're excited to be among the first to develop games for the device." "We knew Super Monkey Ball could be a perfect game for the iPhone, and all we needed was the right team to partner with to make it happen," said David Cobb, Sega's Vice President of Product Development. "Other Ocean was the obvious choice to build the demo version, with their experience giving us a clear advantage."

I don't know if the iPhone is going to be a major gaming device, but it sure as heck seems to be a better platform for gaming than a regular phone. Now when is that demo coming out?