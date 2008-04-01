The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Overclocked Trailer Has Rain and Noise


Ah, yes. Here's the exclusive trailer for the upcoming pc title Overclocked: A History of Violence. It's an adventure game that has players take on the role of psychiatrist as he explores the memories of six patients. There's noisy music too, apparently. We wish there wasn't. Our ears are oh so delicate.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles