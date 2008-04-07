The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pac-Man Invades NZ Lottery

paclotto.jpgAh Pac-Man, my yellow, two-dimensional playmate, is nothing sacred to you? Going by this NZ scratch-and-win lotto ticket, I'd say no.

The main prize is $NZ 50,000, though you can win smaller cash amounts by matching five Pac-Mans in a row (thanks Chalmo). Fruit lovers will be happy to know a cherry instantly gets you NZ $20, while a strawberry nets you $NZ 10.

So, where to next Pac-Man? Powerball? The horses? Keno? When will the madness end!

$3 Pac-Man [NZ Lotteries, thanks Rich]

Comments

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Chalmo: That would be correct. As you can see, I'm not a big purchaser of scratch-and-win cards.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles