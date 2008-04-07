Pac-Man Invades NZ Lottery

Ah Pac-Man, my yellow, two-dimensional playmate, is nothing sacred to you? Going by this NZ scratch-and-win lotto ticket, I'd say no.
The main prize is $NZ 50,000, though you can win smaller cash amounts by matching five Pac-Mans in a row (thanks Chalmo). Fruit lovers will be happy to know a cherry instantly gets you NZ $20, while a strawberry nets you $NZ 10.
So, where to next Pac-Man? Powerball? The horses? Keno? When will the madness end!
$3 Pac-Man [NZ Lotteries, thanks Rich]
It seems that 5 Pacmans would win you the prize under the corresponding prize panel, 3 Pacmans and 2 Ghosts does not win you anything, but if 5 Pacmans were present then the prize for that line would be $4.
It's clearly outlined in this image:
http://www.nzlotteries.co.nz/wps/wcm/myconnect/lotteries2/nzlotteries/resources/0ec1608046effa87aec9aee935575ffc/4/rpkfmasn30079.jpg