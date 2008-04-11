PAL Virtual Console Update

You may have noticed we don't run many PAL Virtual Console updates anymore. Mostly because, more often than not, they're just not worth mentioning. Today, though? Well, today is worth mentioning. On the Master System we've got Wonder Boy and Fantasy Zone, which is, well, OK enough as it is, but when you then see they're joined by the C64's Impossible Mission and California Games, well. Things are swiftly upgraded from "OK" to "Oh dear, it's Monday and I haven't washed myself".