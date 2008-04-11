You may have noticed we don't run many PAL Virtual Console updates anymore. Mostly because, more often than not, they're just not worth mentioning. Today, though? Well, today is worth mentioning. On the Master System we've got Wonder Boy and Fantasy Zone, which is, well, OK enough as it is, but when you then see they're joined by the C64's Impossible Mission and California Games, well. Things are swiftly upgraded from "OK" to "Oh dear, it's Monday and I haven't washed myself".
PAL Virtual Console Update
Comments
For anyone who wants the C64 games in Australia, just set your Wii to United Kingdom and they will show up in the shop... make sure you don't have any shop points left because you will lose them unfortunately in the changeover.