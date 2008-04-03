Pandemic Are Indeed Doing A New Batman Game

Around a year ago, there was speculation that Pandemic were working on the tie-in game for the upcoming Batman movie. Said speculation was right on the money, as courtesy of IGN (who have since pulled the story, but like an elephant I rarely forget), we have confirmation of the game's development. Sort of. See, we know Pandemic are developing, and we know EA will - being Pandemic's new owners - be publishing the game, and...that's it. No platforms, no name, no bullet points about innovative stealth sections and an open-world Gotham City, nothing. IGN's story was most likely removed in exchange for a more "official" announcement, though, so more specific information can''t be too far off.