Pandemic Itchin' To Start On Mercs 3

Pandemic are putting their shoulder to the wheel for Mercenaries 2. Don't doubt that for a minute. But at the same time, they're probably sick to death of all the palm trees and blue skies and threats from the Venezuelan government that have marked the game's development. So it's understandable they they just want to get it done and move onto the next Mercenaries, right?:

While we don't want to delay the game, and we certainly don't want to disappoint anyone—and we're keen to ship the game and move on to Mercs 3—it was the right call for us was to make sure that co-op [in Mercs 2]was going to be properly integrated into the experience and to make sure that all that key destruction was really going to be what it needed to be.

Maybe next time they can shake things up a little. People are always blowing up Korea and South America, but what about New Zealand, Andorra and Belgium? When's it their turn?
